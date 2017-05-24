close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan remind Suresh Raina that he is at The Kapil Sharma Show not Comedy Nights

The trio were shooting on the sets of TKSS for a brief comedy tadka before Shikhar and Hardik fly to England for Champions Trophy participation.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 12:36
WATCH: Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan remind Suresh Raina that he is at The Kapil Sharma Show not Comedy Nights
YouTube (Screen Grab)

New Delhi: Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, who recently concluded the Indian Premier League 2017 season with respective teams, arrived at The Kapil Sharma Show, although Dhawan and Pandya had to enlighten Raina about the true identity of the show.

The trio were shooting on the sets of TKSS for a brief comedy tadka before Shikhar and Hardik fly to England for Champions Trophy participation. Post shooting for the episode which will be aired on May 27, they uploaded a video expressing their views on the show. 

At the initial part of the video, Raina had a little brain fade moment when he called 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' (Kapil's earlier show on Colors with on same concept), though Pandya and Dhawan were present to correct him.

Many Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and other have also been on the show before.

TAGS

Hardik PandyaShikhar DhawanSuresh RainaTKSSThe Kapil Sharma ShowComedy Nights with Kapil

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Champions Trophy: Sania Mirza SAYS NO to attending India vs Pakistan match - Here&#039;s why!
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy: Sania Mirza SAYS NO to attending India vs...

BCCI, PCB officials to meet in Dubai to discuss potential restart of bilateral series
cricket

BCCI, PCB officials to meet in Dubai to discuss potential r...

Rohit Sharma to play vice-captain&#039;s role at ICC Champions Trophy – Report
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Rohit Sharma to play vice-captain's role at ICC Champi...

Europa League Final Preview: Grief-torn Manchester United summon nerve for Ajax test
Football

Europa League Final Preview: Grief-torn Manchester United s...

PICS: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar attend Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge engagement
cricket

PICS: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar attend...

&#039;&#039;Football feast&#039;&#039; overshadowed by Manchester attack, says Ajax boss Peter Bosz
Football

''Football feast'' overshadowed by Manc...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video