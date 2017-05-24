WATCH: Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan remind Suresh Raina that he is at The Kapil Sharma Show not Comedy Nights

New Delhi: Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, who recently concluded the Indian Premier League 2017 season with respective teams, arrived at The Kapil Sharma Show, although Dhawan and Pandya had to enlighten Raina about the true identity of the show.

The trio were shooting on the sets of TKSS for a brief comedy tadka before Shikhar and Hardik fly to England for Champions Trophy participation. Post shooting for the episode which will be aired on May 27, they uploaded a video expressing their views on the show.

At the initial part of the video, Raina had a little brain fade moment when he called 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' (Kapil's earlier show on Colors with on same concept), though Pandya and Dhawan were present to correct him.

Many Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and other have also been on the show before.