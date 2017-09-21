close
Watch: Hardik Pandya survives nasty blow from Bhuvneshwar Kumar

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 18:39
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: All-rounder Hardik Pandya survived a nasty blow from Indian team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the second ODI match against Australia at Eden Gardens on Thursday. (LIVE BLOG || SCORECARD)

In the 47th over of the India innings, bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile, Bhuvi hit back the fourth ball and it hit Pandya on the helmet. The impact floored Pandya even as worried Australian fielders rushed to help the non-striker.

Here's the video:

It wa indeed one frightening sight for everyone. But fortunately, the all-rounder carried on batting after taking the blow. Pandya has emerged as one of the hottest talents in world cricket, and he has already been hailed as India's answer to Ben Stokes.

Batting first, India set a 253-run target for Australia with skipper Virat Kohli leading from the front with a 92-run knock. Both Pandya and Bhuvi scored 20 runs each.

India lead the five-match ODI series 1-0, thanks to their 26-run win via DLS method at Chennai last Sunday.

Hardik PandyaBhuvneshwar KumarIndia vs Australiacricket videoEden Gardenscricket news

