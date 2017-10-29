Watch: Hardik Pandya's nasty collision with Kane Williamson

New Delhi: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Team India all-arounder Hardik Pandya were involved in a nasty on-field collision during the second innings of the third and final ODI in Kanpur on Sunday.

The incident took place in the 28th over.

Williamson pushed the ball to mid-on off an Axar Patel delivery and embarked on a blind run.

Pandya charged in and missed the direct hit before crashing on to the ground.

Williamson, whose helmet took the hit of the throw, had his head down and didn't see Pandya lying on his path.

And in the process, Williamson's boot-spike landed onto Hardik's little finger.

Earlier in the day, Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India lost Shikhar Dhawan early but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched a 200-run partnership to set up a big total for the visitors to chase in the decider.

Rohit scored 147 whereas his captain scored 113.

For Rohit, it was his 15th century but for Virat Kohli, it was his 32nd century.

Virat also in the process became the first player to complete 2000 runs in the calendar year.

He also got 6 centuries in 2017 and five against the Kiwis.