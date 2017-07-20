close
WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur destroys Australia with rampaging knock in ICC Women's WC semi-final

She thus became the second Indian batswoman to have hit 150+ score in ODIs, after Deepti Sharma, who had hit 188 against Ireland in May this year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 21:36
WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur destroys Australia with rampaging knock in ICC Women&#039;s WC semi-final
Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi: The rain played its part in the second semi-final of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup, between India and six-time champions Australia; but it was Harmanpreet Kaur, who stole the thunder on Thursday at Derby.

Persistent downpour reduced the match to a 42-over a side, then Indian captain Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat at the venue, which she called home ground. Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut failed, but the skipper and Kaur steadied the innings with sensible batting.

But once Mithali was gone, 28-year-old from Punjab changed the gear, attacking the Aussie bowlers at will. She reached her third ODI hundred with a double, which almost proved her undoing thanks to a reckless running between the wickets with partner Deepti Sharma.

That happened off the last ball of the 35th over. She took just 90 balls to reach the milestone. In the must-win Group game against New Zealand, she played a rollicking knock of 60 runs.

She then reached her 150 in the 40th over, with a single off the second ball.

She thus became the second Indian batswoman to have hit 150+ score in ODIs, after Deepti Sharma, who had hit 188 against Ireland in May this year.

Hosts England have already entered the final after beating South Africa by two wickets in a thrilling match.

Her unbeaten knock of 171 off 115 balls helped India post their best ever score in this World Cup of 281/4. She hit 20 fours and seven sixes.

Harmanpreet Kaur2017 ICC Women's World CupIndia vs AustraliaMithali RajDeepti Sharmacricket videocricket news

