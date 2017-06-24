close
WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur's incredible last-over chase against South Africa in Women's World Cup qualifier

Harmanpreet blasted a six in the penultimate delivery to power India to a one-wicket win over South Africa in a last-ball thriller at P Sara Oval, Colombo.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 13:01
New Delhi: Indian women's team is all set to get their ICC World Cup 2017 campaign underway by taking on hosts England in the opening encounter today. Team India star Harmanpreet Kaur, sealed their qualification in the tournament with a thrilling win over South Africa in the qualifier back in February.

Needing nine off six balls, Indian women were staring at defeat when they lost Poonam Yadav (7) in the first delivery but Harmanpreet plundered Letsoalo over deep midwicket to bring India back on the chase and sealed the win with a couple of runs in the last ball of the over.

READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2017, England vs India: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

Here's the video of the final over, in which Harmanpreet held on to nerves and seal India's passage in the mega event:-

Chasing 245 to win, Opener Mona Meshram (59) and Deepti Sharma (71) were the star players for India as they added 122-run innings for the first wicket to lay the foundation for the runchase.

Earlier, Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/51) claimed three wickets in her nine overs, while S Pandey took two wickets to help India bowl out South Africa for 244 in 49.4 overs.

Here's hoping for many such victories for India at the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

