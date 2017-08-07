close
WATCH: Here’s how Indian cricket team celebrated after Colombo win

Now the official Facebook page of the team has posted a fun pool video post the win in Colombo and the players are expectedly having a blast. Watch the full video below.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 16:51
New Delhi: The Indian team is having a blast in Sri Lanka in more than one way. On field, they are winning games and winning them easy. And off the field, they are in a happy mood, taking in as much as they can. From meeting The Great Khali to soaking in the spirit of Friendship Day and Rakshabandhan, there is plenty to keep them engaged.

A five-wicket haul from Ravindra Jadeja helped India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53-runs in the Colombo Test on Sunday, thus taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Following on, Sri Lanka came out with a spirited performance and showed some signs of promise in their second innings. However, they suffered another batting collapse and were ultimately bundled out for 386, thus handing India yet another comprehensive win.

The hosts, who displayed a shambolic batting performance in the first innings and got for 183, showed great fightback in the second, courtesy inspiring batting performances from Kusal Mendis (110) and Dimuth Karunaratne (141).

Both the batters scored terrific centuries and made the Indian bowlers toil hard on the SSC wicket which went on getting slower with the passage of time. However, once the duo got, followed by the wicket of Angelo Mathews (36) and Niroshan Dickwella (31), it was rather easy for the Indian bowlers to get past the tail.

TAGS

indian cricket teamSri Lankapool celebration

