Watch: Here’s how Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane reacted on bringing up their milestones

Watch the videos of Rohit and Rahane below as both got their half-centuries and stitched a first-wicket partnership of 139.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 19:35
Watch: Here’s how Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane reacted on bringing up their milestones
Twitter/Abubakar Jamakhandi

New Delhi: Openers Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma blazed away as they got a century partnership in quick time while chasing 294 for a series win in Indore. India are leading the five-match ODI series versus Australia by 2-0 as the third ODI is underway at this point and time. At the time of filing this story, India were 145 for one after 23 overs.

Rohit Sharma was back in the hut after making 71 but Ajinkya Rahane is batting on 68 and Virat Kohli is not out on 2. Watch the videos of Rohit and Rahane below as both got their half-centuries and stitched a first-wicket partnership of 139.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat and posted 293 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs. Aaron Finch blazed away, making 124. It was his eighth century of his ODI career but his second against India and first in India. 

TAGS

India vs AustraliaRohit SharmaAjinkya Rahane

