WATCH: How Faf du Plesis' blunder on boundary handed Ben Stokes a priceless lifeline

New Delhi: England all-rounder Ben Stokes was his team's wrecker-in-chief with the bat as he went on to score his 5th Test ton, but he does have to thank South Africa skipper Faf du Plesis for the feat, who could have could have caught him at boundary while he was batting at 91.

Stokes proved the Proteas' scourge yet again, lashing four sixes and nine fours in his outstanding 112 from 153 balls in to put the hosts in cruise control in the third and final Test.

Stokes slammed a third successive six after reaching his ton before eventually being the last man out, as Morne Morke put an end to his wonderful innings.

Attempting to smash spinner Keshav Maharaj, he miscued, allowing Faf du Plessis to catch him on the long-on boundary. However, with momentum sending him tumbling backwards, the South African captain fell into the boundary markers and six was awarded.

Here's the video of the incident:

Stokes celebrated by hoisting the next ball in the same direction, connecting perfectly as the ball sailed into the crowd to take him to three figures off 144 balls.

Stokes made it three sixes in a row over deep mid-wicket, the first time an England batsman had achieved the feat in a test since Wally Hammond against New Zealand 84 years ago.

England sit comfortably with a 252-run lead over South Africa with 9 wickets in hand after three days of action.

(With Reuters inputs)