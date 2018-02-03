Watch: How India U-19 Champions are celebrating World Cup victory

For the next few days, there will be no end to celebrations for the Under-19 Champions, Team India. Showcasing an exemplary performance, India today lifted a record fourth U-19 World Cup trophy after an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the final.

Also Read: Hope they have many more great moments: Rahul Dravid's message for U-19 World Cup champions

The dominant run of the Indian team in the tournament ended after they chased down the target of 216 against Australia in 38.5 overs.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid finally holds World Cup trophy and Twitter can't keep calm

With a fourth crown, India surpassed Australia in the race of most U-19 World Cup titles. These videos of the celebration are a proof of what this victory means for India.

The moments of anticipation when India were just on the brink of creating history

A post shared by #Save_Namma_culture.. (@monkey_sankey) on Feb 3, 2018 at 1:07am PST

That historic run! And India are World Champions again!

A post shared by Bewakoof People (@bewakoofpeople) on Feb 3, 2018 at 1:58am PST

When the wait was finally over. Rahul Dravid holding the World Cup trophy!

A post shared by Rahul Dravid Fan Club _ (@rahuldravidfans) on Feb 3, 2018 at 1:52am PST

The young kids just can't stay calm

A post shared by UttarakhandHeaven.in (@uttarakhandheaven.in) on Feb 3, 2018 at 2:27am PST

Utter jubilation at Bay Oval as India celebrate their #U19CWC triumph! ___ pic.twitter.com/0rC8S3fQS7 - ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2018

The young bunch won't even let coach Rahul Dravid give the interview!

A post shared by James Kuanal (@jameskuanaltv) on Feb 3, 2018 at 2:08am PST

Celebrations behind the scenes in the changing room

Behind the scenes as the celebrations continue for India in the changing room! ___ #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/W50gu2TMgi - Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also showered his blessings on the young squad.