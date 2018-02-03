Watch: How India U-19 Champions are celebrating World Cup victory

The dominant run of the Indian team in the tournament ended after they chased down the target of 216 against Australia in 38.5 overs.
For the next few days, there will be no end to celebrations for the Under-19 Champions, Team India. Showcasing an exemplary performance, India today lifted a record fourth U-19 World Cup trophy after an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the final.
Also Read: Hope they have many more great moments: Rahul Dravid's message for U-19 World Cup champions
The dominant run of the Indian team in the tournament ended after they chased down the target of 216 against Australia in 38.5 overs.
Also Read: Rahul Dravid finally holds World Cup trophy and Twitter can't keep calm
With a fourth crown, India surpassed Australia in the race of most U-19 World Cup titles. These videos of the celebration are a proof of what this victory means for India.
The moments of anticipation when India were just on the brink of creating history
That historic run! And India are World Champions again!
When the wait was finally over. Rahul Dravid holding the World Cup trophy!
The young kids just can't stay calm
Utter jubilation at Bay Oval as India celebrate their #U19CWC triumph! ___ pic.twitter.com/0rC8S3fQS7
- ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2018
The young bunch won't even let coach Rahul Dravid give the interview!
Celebrations behind the scenes in the changing room
Behind the scenes as the celebrations continue for India in the changing room! ___ #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/W50gu2TMgi
- Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018
Absolutely WILD celebrations! CHAMPIONS! _ #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/Zcr3rXaT0w
- Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also showered his blessings on the young squad.
India fans are certainly enjoying this chase! #AUSvIND #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/inZ3AqoqHl
- Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018