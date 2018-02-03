Watch: How India U-19 Champions are celebrating World Cup victory

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The dominant run of the Indian team in the tournament ended after they chased down the target of 216 against Australia in 38.5 overs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 03, 2018, 16:59 PM IST
For the next few days, there will be no end to celebrations for the Under-19 Champions, Team India. Showcasing an exemplary performance, India today lifted a record fourth U-19 World Cup trophy after an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the final.

With a fourth crown, India surpassed Australia in the race of most U-19 World Cup titles. These videos of the celebration are a proof of what this victory means for India.

The moments of anticipation when India were just on the brink of creating history

That historic run! And India are World Champions again!

 

When the wait was finally over. Rahul Dravid holding the World Cup trophy!

The young kids just can't stay calm

The young bunch won't even let coach Rahul Dravid give the interview!

 

Celebrations behind the scenes in the changing room

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also showered his blessings on the young squad.

