WATCH: How Laser sharp Virat Kohli's 'out of the blue' DRS earned India first wicket against Bangladesh
At Stumps on Day 2, Bangladesh were 41/1, trailing India (687/6d) by 646 runs with Tamim Iqbal batting on 24 and Mominul Haque on 1.
New Delhi: Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar got the faintest of edges on an Umesh Yadav delivery which was collected well by Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps.
While the skipper Virat Kohli seemed convinced that the batsman has edged it, neither of the wicket-keeper or the bowler appealed for a caught behind, even the commentators thought that the ball missed everything – from the bat to the stumps. (IND vs BAN - Live Blog | Scorecard)
Kohli, however, gave another example of his laser sharp awareness on field as he decided to go for a review after the on-field umpire had given not-out on the 'not-so-impressive' appeal by the fielding side.
Here's the video of the incident:-
The replays did show that there was a faint edge from the bottom of the bat, thanks to the Ultra Edge technology. Kohli was extremely elated seeing he has got the review absolutely spot-on.
While Bangladesh have been messing their DRS reviewals, the Indian captain showed his presence of mind yet again by earning India a deserved wicket.
