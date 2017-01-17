WATCH: How MS Dhoni is sweating it out in the nets ahead of 2nd ODI against England

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's first one-day international match after stepping down as India's limited-overs skipper started on a forgettable note. Batting at number five, Dhoni could score just six runs before being dismissed by Jake Ball.

Chasing a 351-run target, Men In Blue were wobbling at 4/63 when his wicket fell. Virat Kohli (122) and Kedar Jadhav (120) then stitched a match-winning 200-run stand for the fifth-wicket partnership to stun England.

In a video shared by BCCI, the Ranchi-born cricketer was seen sweating it out in nets ahead of 2nd ODI match.

Watch how Dhoni is preparing for the next match:

#TeamIndia batsman @msdhoni sweating it out in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XMRQVpx3Dn — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2017

Ahead of the first ODI, in his last match as Indian captain, Dhoni rolled back the pages for his fans with a brilliant 48-ball 68, where he hit some lustry blows towards the end of the innings to get India past the 300-run mark.