WATCH: How MS Dhoni is sweating it out in the nets ahead of 2nd ODI against England
Ahead of the first ODI, in his last match as Indian captain, Dhoni rolled back the pages for his fans with a brilliant 48-ball 68, where he hit some lustry blows towards the end of the innings to get India past the 300-run mark.
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's first one-day international match after stepping down as India's limited-overs skipper started on a forgettable note. Batting at number five, Dhoni could score just six runs before being dismissed by Jake Ball.
Chasing a 351-run target, Men In Blue were wobbling at 4/63 when his wicket fell. Virat Kohli (122) and Kedar Jadhav (120) then stitched a match-winning 200-run stand for the fifth-wicket partnership to stun England.
In a video shared by BCCI, the Ranchi-born cricketer was seen sweating it out in nets ahead of 2nd ODI match.
Watch how Dhoni is preparing for the next match:
#TeamIndia batsman @msdhoni sweating it out in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XMRQVpx3Dn
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2017
Ahead of the first ODI, in his last match as Indian captain, Dhoni rolled back the pages for his fans with a brilliant 48-ball 68, where he hit some lustry blows towards the end of the innings to get India past the 300-run mark.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Is Akhilesh Yadav overlooking Muslims as Mulayam Singh alleged?
- DNA: Why did Navjot Singh Sidhu call BJP 'Kaikeyi’, Congress ‘Kaushalya’?
- 38-year-old arrested for ‘raping’ minors in Delhi; assaulted over 600 girls
- My father wanted me to be a man of character: Navjot Singh Siddhu
- BJP announces 149 names in first list of candidates for UP elections
- Geeta Phogat comes to rescue of Zaira Wasim; hits out at trolls, asks actress not to apologise
- India vs England, Pune ODI: MS Dhoni still the boss; convinces Virat Kohli with spot on DRS call — WATCH
- India vs England, 1st ODI: Ravichandran Aswhin steals the show with huge six — WATCH
- Petrol price hiked by 42 paisa per litre, diesel by Rs 1.03 a litre
- ‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim says I am not a role model, not proud of what I am doing