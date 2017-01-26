WATCH: How MS Dhoni smashed yorker king Jasprit Bumrah after challenging him in nets

New Delhi: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has cemented his spot in India's limited-overs squad as a result of his unplayable yorkers. He has been the go-to man for the Men in Blue in the death over against all opponents.

Ahead of Team India's first T20I against England, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni invited the youngster for a challenge in the nets.

While the Ranchi-born batsman was first seen working Bumrah's toe-crushing yorkers for singles on the off-side, he soon shifted gears and was seen unleashing lusty blows against Bumrah.

Watch the video here:

India will take on England in the first T20I of the three-match series at Green Park stadium in Kanpur today.