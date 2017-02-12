WATCH: How Steve Smith & Co are preparing for upcoming 'tough tour' to India

New Delhi: Ahead of the four-match test series against India, Steve Smith and his men are leaving no stone unturned as preparations are in full swing for the Australian team.

Aussies are currently sweating it out in ICC Academy in Dubai. As part of their stay till 13th February, the Aussies played their 2nd intrasquad match today.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, one can see their bowlers Nathan Lyon and Ashton Agar bowling to their teammates.

The wickets to fall on day two of the intra-squad match in Dubai pic.twitter.com/QOpUWpy0lV — cricket.com.au Video (@CricketVideo) February 12, 2017

Australia's tour to India is a highly anticipated tournament and already has a lot of hype around. Legends from both countries have already started putting out their opinions and tips.

Three-time World Cup winner Ricky Pointing feels that Australia's chances of winning against India are very narrow. Similarly, England's Kevin Pietersen said, "don't go to India if you can't play spin". To pep up their spin department, the Kangaroos have appointed Monty Panesar as their mentor and India's ex-bowler Sridharan Sriram as their spin bowling coach. Indian team is the favorite and legendary ex-captain Sourav Ganguly has predicted a 4-0 series win for India.

The Aussies are on a high after winning the recent series against Pakistan. On the other hand, Team India is number 1 and are on an unbeaten 18-match winning streak. Australia would be hoping not to repeat a whitewash which they suffered when they toured India in 2012.

India would be definitely hoping to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy which they lost 2-0 to Australia in 2014 when they played last played in the land Down Under.

India will take on Australia in the first test match from 23rd February to 27th February at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.