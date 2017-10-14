Watch: In my head, I am Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Team India captain Virat Kohli is all set to play on a different field on October 15 after the conclusion of limited-overs series against Australia.

Kohli will switch from cricket to football in a "Celebrity Classico" match against Bollywood celebrities and he will have MS Dhoni by his side.

The 28-year-old will lead the All Heart FC against All Stars FC, captained by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The Indian skipper recently spoke to Jatin Sapru about the upcoming game to be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri Sports Complex.

In the video, Kohli revealed the best footballers of the team and other strategies for the game.

"Mohammad Shami was pretty good at goalkeeping when we played football with the team last time. But I am not sure who is going to take up the gloves this time around," he said.

He said that his FIFA rating would have been 98 had he played the game professionally.

"Someone asked me what would be FIFA rating, I said 98. Not below that at all. I am good at shooting, my right foot is good, my left foot is good. As a footballer, I think I am a complete player. In my head I am Ronaldo," he continued.

"I feel that best part of my game is sprinting and passing the bowl accurately to the guys who score goals. MS (Dhoni) I think would be right winger because his pretty quick as well or may be he can be centre-forward as well. His positioning is very well and he reads passes very well. Manish (Pandey) is the best footballer in the team. He is playing in the midfield position," he concluded.

A similarly styled football match also took place between Virat Kohli and Abhishek Bachchan's sides in 2016, which was also termed as 'Celebrity Clasico'.