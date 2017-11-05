Watch: India captain Virat Kohli celebrates 29th birthday with team-mates

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli celebrated his 29th birthday with team-mates in Rajkot early Sunday morning. India lost to New Zealand in the second T20I match yesterday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium by 40 runs.

Kohli took to Twitter to share photos from the celebration and wrote "Thank you everyone for all the love and the wishes. God Bless you all."

Thank you everyone for all the love and the wishes.

God Bless you all. pic.twitter.com/DTzlyRiZEM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 4, 2017

But, here we also have the video of Kohli cutting the birthday cake:

[EXCLUSIVE] Straight from @virat.kohli 29th Birthday celebrations! #Virat #ViratKohli #HappyBirthdayVirat #Rajkot #VK #Cricket A post shared by Cricket Shots® (@cricketshots) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Regarded as one of the greatest ever batsmen, Kohli scored 65 off 42 balls with the help of eight fours and a one six in the second match but failed to help his team wrap up the series. India had won the series opener by 53 runs in Delhi.

Kohli reached his 18th T20I half-century off the 32nd ball he faced, with a six. During his 42-ball knock, he became the second highest run-getter in the format of the game, going pass Tillakaratne Dilshan (1889).

Former Kiwi captain Brendon McCullum is the top T20I run-scorer with a tally of 2140.

Born on 5th November, 1988, Kohli made his India debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka at Dambulla on 2008.

After taking over captaincy reigns from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he has been leading from the front as the skipper of an all-conquering Indian outfit. Yes, he has established as probably the biggest superstar in world cricket. He has helped India become a force to reckon with.

Kohli has played 60 Tests, 202 ODIs and 54 T20Is, scoring 4658, 9030 and 1943 runs respectively with the help of 49 international hundreds. His 32 ODI tons is second only to Sachin Tendulkar's 49.