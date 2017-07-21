close
WATCH: India pacer Shikha Pandey opens batting clinic for Aussie batswomen

Riding on Harmanpreet's epic 171 off 115 balls, India set the Southern Stars a mammoth target of 282 runs. And the defending champions, despite being the heavy favourites, needed one good start.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 00:15
WATCH: India pacer Shikha Pandey opens batting clinic for Aussie batswomen
Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi: It was supposed to a close fight. After the match was reduced to a 42-over a side, thanks to persistent rain, India humbled six-time champions Australia in the second semi-final of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup on Thursday at Derby, England.

Riding on Harmanpreet Kaur's epic 171 off 115 balls, India set the Southern Stars a mammoth target of 282 runs. And the defending champions, despite being the heavy favourites, needed one good start.

However, it remained a dream. In the second over, off the second ball, India pacer Shikha Pandey ripped through opener Beth Mooney's defence. It was just the start India needed.

And by the look of the wicket, it seemed like Pandey was there to give out batting lessons to the Aussies.

Watch the wicket here:

The target was the biggest ever set by India against Australia. And by the look of things, it was proving too daunting a target for the chasing team.

India vs Australia2017 ICC Women's World CupHarmanpreet KaurShikha PandeyBeth Mooneycricket news

