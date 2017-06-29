close
WATCH: Indian eves' Sushma Verma produces MS Dhoni-esque stumping to dismiss West Indies' Chedean Nation

Sushma's pattern on dislodging bails and the confidence with which she implemented the dismissal was very similar to that of Dhoni's.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 21:01
WATCH: Indian eves&#039; Sushma Verma produces MS Dhoni-esque stumping to dismiss West Indies&#039; Chedean Nation
Screen Grab (icc-cricket.com)

New Delhi: Former Team India captain MS Dhoni is widely considered as the best wicket-keeper of modern-day cricket, courtesy his exceptionally quick work behind the stumps. While Mahi remains a perfect example for budding wicket-keepers, it seems that the Indian women's wicket-keeper Sushma Verma has been following the Jharkhand cricketer very closely.

During the India-West Indies match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup on Thursday, Sushma produced a very similar work – the pattern of dislodging bails and the display of confidence in technique – behind the stumps to send Windies' Chedean Nation packing.

Here's a video of the dismissal:-

Skipper Mithali Raj's decision, who opted to field first after winning the toss at Taunton, proved right as Indian spin troika of Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur restricted the West Indies to a lowly 183 for 8.

At one stage, Windies were comfortably placed at 69 for one in the 19th, but the current World T20 champions soon found themselves tottering at 91 for 6.

Deepti (2/27 in 10 overs), Poonam (2/19 in 10 overs) and Harmanpreet (2/42 in 10 overs) shared bulk of the spoils. For Windies, opener Hayley Mathews top scored with 43.

(With PTI inputs)

Sushma Verma MS Dhoni India vs West Indies WWC 2017 Women's World Cup Ind Vs WI cricket news

