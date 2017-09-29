Watch: India's next big cricket star Washington Sundar in action

New Delhi: While Virat Kohli & Co were slugging out against Australia in the fourth match of the ongoing ODI series in Bengaluru, a teenager was quietly leaving his marks in the domestic circuit on Thursday.

He is Washington Sundar – 17-year-old off-spinner from Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this year, in May, he was hailed as a super kid after becoming the youngest player to feature in an Indian Premier League (IPL) final, beating Ravindra Jadeja’s record of 19 years. He, however, failed to help the Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant to the title, but returned home as one of India's brightest future star.

Four months later, he became the first ever player to score a fifty and take 10 wickets on his Duleep Trophy debut. His all-round effort helped India Red beat India Blue by 163 runs on the final of 2017 edition.

Washington made his First-Class debut last season, and had a dream Duleep Trophy debut as he ended with a match haul of 11-181 in Lucknow. Besides that, he scored 88 and 42 with the bat and was deservingly adjudged man-of-the-match.

Watch his bowling exploits here:

In the IPL final against eventual winners Mumbai Indians, he gave away just one run in his final over to return with magnificent figures of 4-0-13-0.

For the record, India lost the Bengaluru ODI match by 21 runs. India have already taken the series thanks to their wins in Chennai, Kolkata and Indore. The fifth and final match of the series will be played on Sunday (October 1) in Nagpur.