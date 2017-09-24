close
Watch: Indore erupts to Hardik Pandya's scorcher against David Warner

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 15:17
Watch: Indore erupts to Hardik Pandya&#039;s scorcher against David Warner
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday produced a virtually unplayable delivery to remove Australia opener David Warner during their third ODI match of the series in Indore. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

Australia captain Steve Smith won first toss of the series, and promptly opted to bat first. Aaron Finch and Warner negotiated well to help Australia to 70 inside the 14th over. Bu, Pandya got the better of Warner.

Warner, who was batting beautifully on 42 off 43 balls, failed to read Pandya's off-cutter, and ended up losing his wicket.

Here's the wicket:

The wicket provided just the perfect setting for the capacity Holkar Stadium crowd to celebrate the match.

India have won the first two matches of the five-match series. In the Chennai series opener, India beat Australia by 26-runs via D/L method last Sunday. On Thursday, India defended 252 at Eden Gardens , winning the match by 50 runs.

India fielded the same XI, while Aussies made couple of changes. Aaron Finch replaced Hilton Cartwright, while Peter Handscomb came in for Matthew Wade.

Hardik PandyaDavid WarnerIndia vs AustraliaIndoreSteve Smithcricket videocricket news

