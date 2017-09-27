Watch: Injury cuts short Evin Lewis' bid to hit ODI double-hundred against England

New Delhi: His name is Evin Lewis. Before the start of the England-West Indies One-Day International series, Chris Gayle forecast big future for him. And on Wednesday, after three ODI matches, Lewis almost became the latest player to hit a ODI double hundred.

Put into bat, Windies started on a disastrous note, losing three wickets inside the first seven overs of the innings. But Lewis was there, reading and measuring the condition at The Oval. From a deplorable state, the visitors took complete control of the match with Lewis changing gears at will.

But unfortunately for the 25-year-old, a Jake Ball delivery rendered him injured at the individual score or 176 off 130 balls with 17 fours and seven sixes in the 4th over. Windies scored 356/5.

Yes, he's the one who tore apart Stuart Binny in a one-off T20I match against India in Lauderhill last year. He scored a 49-ball 100 in the match, which India lost by one run.

In July this year, he hit 125 off 62 balls against India again, setting up a 9-wicket win for the Windies at Kingston.

Only five players have managed to score ODI double hundreds, with Indian opener Rohit Sharma doing it twice. Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Virender Sehwag (India), Gayle and Sachin Tendulkar (India) have hit one double hundred each.

Windies need to win the match to keep the five-match series alive. England have won the first and third matches, with the second encounter washed out.