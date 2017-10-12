Watch: Irfan Pathan's sibling love after Yusuf reached century in Ranji Trophy

New Delhi: Yusuf Pathan got off to a dream start this Ranji Trophy, and his brother Irfan Pathan's emotions narrated the story of sibling love between the two brothers.

Yusuf, the elder of Pathan brothers, scored a century in each of Baroda's two innings (111 and 136 not out) of their opening-round fixture of Group C against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Though Baroda still had to follow on and lost the match by eight wickets in the end, Irfan's celebration upon Yusuf reaching a century went viral.

Irfan posted a video of the moment, which captured his emotions. As Yusuf hit a boundary to reach the landmark, Irfan left his bat at the non-striker's end, punched the air and went up to his brother clapping, before giving him a hug.

"That's how the big man @iamyusufpathan got to his 100 #pureemotion #sheerjoy #love," Irfan wrote in his tweet.

Madhya Pradesh made 551/8 in their first inings and then bowled out Baroda for 302, asking them to follow on. In their second innings, Baroda were once again bowled out, this time for 318, leaving Madhya Pradesh a paltry 70 to chase.