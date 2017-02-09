Watch: Is this catch by birthday boy Glenn McGrath, his greatest ever?
New Delhi: Australia's right-arm pace legend Glenn McGrath turned 47 today. Apart from taking 563 Test and 381 ODI scalps, everyone's memory is etched with this stunner catch by the ICC Hall of Famer.
When someone thinks of a great catches, names of Jhonty Rhodes or A.B Devilliers strike ones mind. But this catch by Glenn McGrath shocked everyone and it is said to be his greatest ever.
Pigeon was never considered to be one of the best as far as his fielding is concerned, but this catch was a game changer. McGrath came running from the long leg position, dived and took a single hand catch to dismiss Micahel Vaughan.
Vaughan was the dangerous man throughout the match as he scored 177 in the previous innings. Ooh Aah took this stunner catch off Shane Warne's delivery.
Here are some facts about the match:
- Australia won the match by an innings and 51 runs.
- McGrath's figures at the end of the match were 1/77 and 4/41.
- With this win Aussies took an unsalable lead of 2-0 in the 5 match Ashes series of 2002.
- Australia claimed their 8th Ashes win in a row
If McGrath didn't take this catch, maybe Vaughan would have gone ahead to save the match for England.
