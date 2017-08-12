WATCH: Jack Leaning takes stunning one-handed catch in NatWest T20 Blast

New Delhi: Yorkshire Vikings' Jack Leaning took an unbelievable catch in England's NatWest T20 Blast competition on Friday.

His one-handed stunner on the boundary to remove Lancashire's Arron Lilley in the T20 match at Headingley is being touted as 'one of the best you'll see.'

Leaning was fielding on the cover boundary in the eighth over when a hard hit from Lancashire Lightning’s Arron Lilley off a Liam Plunkett full toss looked to be headed over the rope.

Leaning initially misjudged the flight of the ball but backpedaled in time before leaping and pouching a memorable catch.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, who was on commentary, described the catch as “amazing” saying, "We've seen some great catches – this will take some beating."