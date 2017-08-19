close
WATCH: James Anderson dismisses Kraig Brathwaite for a duck with lethal inswinger vs WI

As for the match, it was yet another astounding day for England in their first day-night Test, against West Indies. Alastair Cook struck his fourth Test double ton and Dawid Maland notched up his maiden Test fifty as England declared at 514 at the loss of seven wickets.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 10:58
WATCH: James Anderson dismisses Kraig Brathwaite for a duck with lethal inswinger vs WI
PTI

New Delhi: English paceman James Anderson bowled a stunning delivery to dismiss West Indies opener Kraig Brathwaite for a duck as the tourists failed to get off to a steady start in reply to England's massive 514, on day 2 of the first day-night Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

It was the third over of their innings. James Anderson stepped in for his second over. After troubling Kraig Brathwaite with a couple of his lethal inswingers, Jimmy finally got the better off of the opener when the pink ball nudged the edge of the bat to fall straight into the hands of the wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Brathwaite transferred pressure onto his front foot and looked to punch the ball down the wicket, but the pink ball swung enough to kiss the deck and fly off to Bairstow. The right-handed batsman did look guilty initially, with the crowd expecting a DRS, but he walked off as soon as the Umpire had raised his fingers.

Watch the entire video here...

Windies were reduced to null at the loss of one after Anderson's wicket. Kyle Hope (25) and K Powell (18) pulled their innings to 44 at the end of third session.

Windies were reduced to null at the loss of one after Anderson's wicket. Kyle Hope (25) and K Powell (18) pulled their innings to 44 at the end of third session.  

