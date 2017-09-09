Watch: James Anderson takes career-best figures in Lord’s Test

New Delhi: James Anderson was on a roll as he took a career-best seven for 42 during the third and final Test match against West Indies at Lord’s in London. Anderson added the seven scalps in the second innings of West Indies to go with two wickets he had bagged in the visitor’s first innings.

Watch the video below as Anderson completed his career-best figures in an innings on Saturday.

Coming back to the Test match, England won by nine wickets on Day 3 of the Test on Saturday. After winning the toss and electing to bat, West Indies posted 123 and 177. England on the other hand had scores of 194 and 107 for one. With the win, England bagged the three-match series 2-1.

Anderson also completed a significant milestone during the course of the match as he became only the third fast bowler in history to complete 500 Test match wickets.