WATCH: Jason Roy becomes first man ever to be dismissed for obstructing field in T20Is

New Delhi: Not many batsmen have been dismissed for obstructing the field in international cricket, and virtually no one had to leave the field for this reason until yesterday in T20 Internationals. England's Jason Roy became the first one ever to be dismissed due to obstructing the field in the second of the three-match T20I series against South Africa.

Chasing a target of 175, England were on course of a series-clinching win with 133/2 in the 16th over bowled by Chris Morris when Roy, who was batting superbly on 67, was given out.

Debutant Liam Livingstone dabbed the ball to the backward point region where South African pacer Andile Phehlukwayo collected it and threw at the non-striker`s end. Roy, who was at the non-striker`s end, was halfway down the pitch when he was sent back by Livingstone.

Phehlukwayo`s throw hit Roy on his boot and the tourists, led by Morris started appealing for obstructing the field and umpire Michael Gough immediately signalled a dead ball and went upstairs with a soft signal not out.

The replays showed that the right-handed batsman did change his path and came in way of the throw. The third umpire took a lot of time and in the end gave the decision in South Africa`s favour.

Here's the video of the incident:-

The wicket triggered a mini-collapse as the hosts slumped from 133-2 in 15 overs to 171-6 in 20 overs and eventually lost the match by three runs.

England required 12 from the final over but Phehlukwayo, bowling yorker length outside the off stump, restricted the hosts to singles off the first three balls and debutant Liam Livingstone was run out after confusion over a second run.In the end, England could manage 171 runs for the loss of six wickets.

