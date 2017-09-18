close
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah blinder stuns Australia captain Steve Smith in Chennai

Smith scored a single, and India eventually won the match by 26-runs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 00:47
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah blinder stuns Australia captain Steve Smith in Chennai
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: For a pacer, taking outfield catch is never an easy task. But on Sunday, India's Jasprit Bumrah stunned the world with a brilliand outfield catch which spelled doom for Australia captain Steve Smith in the first ODI match at Chepauk, Chennai.

India batted first, but after a horror first half of the innings, the hosts scored 281/7 in 50 overs thanks to MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya; but the target for Australia was reduced twice after rain interruptions.

The visitors were eventually handed a target of 164 runs in 21 overs, akin to a T20I match. And with a power-packed batting line-up in the Aussie ranks, it was still anybody game. But the early departure of Smith meant that India could dictate the terms.

And that's exactly what happened today.

Off the last ball of the fifth over, a Pandya incutter forced Smith to play and awkward shot, getting a top-edged. The ball however travelled enough to reach fine leg, where Bumrah backtracked to complete an unbelieving catch.

Watch the video of the catch, courtesy BCCI:

Smith scored a single, and India eventually won the match by 26-runs.

 

Jasprit BumrahIndia vs AustraliaSteve SmithMS DhoniHardik Pandyacricket news

