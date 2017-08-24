close
WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls a scorching yorker to dismiss Chamara Kapugedera of SL

The pacer with an unorthodox sling-arm action finished the evening with four wickets, conceding 43 runs, thereby completing his third four-wicket haul. He now stands alongside former cricketers Ajit Agarkar, Narendra Hirwani and pacer Praveen Kumar on the list of three 4-wicket hauls after 18 ODIs for India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 19:39
WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls a scorching yorker to dismiss Chamara Kapugedera of SL
IANS

New Delhi: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah dazzled on the second One Day International (ODI) match between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium today. He finished with figures of 4/43 and helped India restrict the hosts to a modest total of 236 for eight at the end of their innings. And his best wicket for the evening would arguably be that of Chamara Kapugedera. ( IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: LIVE BLOG )

It was in the 47th over of Sri Lankan innings. Bumrah was into his second last over for the evening. Last delivery, a scorching yorker from the paceman, right in the blockhole and Kapugedera was left helpless as the ball sneaked in to rip off the leg stump. Classy Bumrah with a classy yorker! The right-handed batsman who was playing his 100th ODI game today, departed for 40.

Watch the video here...

The pacer with an unorthodox sling-arm action finished the evening with four wickets, conceding 43 runs, thereby completing his third four-wicket haul. He now stands alongside former cricketers Ajit Agarkar, Narendra Hirwani and pacer Praveen Kumar on the list of three 4-wicket hauls after 18 ODIs for India.

Courtesy to a ravishing 91-run stand stitched by Milinda Siriwardana and Chamara Kapugedera, hosts recovered to post a target of 237 runs. The Indian innings is yet to start as the game has currently been on interrupted by rain

India vs Sri Lanka, Ind Vs SL, Jasprit Bumrah, Chamara Kapugedera, cricket news

