WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls a scorching yorker to dismiss Chamara Kapugedera of SL

New Delhi: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah dazzled on the second One Day International (ODI) match between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium today. He finished with figures of 4/43 and helped India restrict the hosts to a modest total of 236 for eight at the end of their innings. And his best wicket for the evening would arguably be that of Chamara Kapugedera. ( IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: LIVE BLOG )

It was in the 47th over of Sri Lankan innings. Bumrah was into his second last over for the evening. Last delivery, a scorching yorker from the paceman, right in the blockhole and Kapugedera was left helpless as the ball sneaked in to rip off the leg stump. Classy Bumrah with a classy yorker! The right-handed batsman who was playing his 100th ODI game today, departed for 40.

Watch the video here...

The pacer with an unorthodox sling-arm action finished the evening with four wickets, conceding 43 runs, thereby completing his third four-wicket haul. He now stands alongside former cricketers Ajit Agarkar, Narendra Hirwani and pacer Praveen Kumar on the list of three 4-wicket hauls after 18 ODIs for India.

Courtesy to a ravishing 91-run stand stitched by Milinda Siriwardana and Chamara Kapugedera, hosts recovered to post a target of 237 runs. The Indian innings is yet to start as the game has currently been on interrupted by rain