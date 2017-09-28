Watch: Jasprit Bumrah’s perfect yorker is delightful

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah is only 23 and is yet to make his Test match debut but the young man has already been dubbed as one of the best death bowlers in the world. Watch the video below to know why. This video was posted on the Facebook page of the Indian Cricket Team ahead on the Bangalore ODI versus Australia on Thursday.

Bumrah though was rested for the Bangalore match as India already have the series in the bag having a 3-0 lead after winning all the completed games in the series.

With India slated to tour South Africa, England and Australia over the next year and a half, it seems it is only a matter of time before Bumrah is handed out the Test cap.

For now, he will be happy establishing himself as an indispensible member of the Indian limited-overs teams. He has performed in the T20s just as well as he done in the ODI format.