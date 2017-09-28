close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah’s perfect yorker is delightful

With India slated to tour South Africa, England and Australia over the next year and a half, it seems it is only a matter of time before Bumrah is handed out the Test cap.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 15:41
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah’s perfect yorker is delightful

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah is only 23 and is yet to make his Test match debut but the young man has already been dubbed as one of the best death bowlers in the world. Watch the video below to know why. This video was posted on the Facebook page of the Indian Cricket Team ahead on the Bangalore ODI versus Australia on Thursday.

Bumrah though was rested for the Bangalore match as India already have the series in the bag having a 3-0 lead after winning all the completed games in the series.

With India slated to tour South Africa, England and Australia over the next year and a half, it seems it is only a matter of time before Bumrah is handed out the Test cap.

For now, he will be happy establishing himself as an indispensible member of the Indian limited-overs teams. He has performed in the T20s just as well as he done in the ODI format. 

TAGS

Jasprit BumrahCricketyorker

From Zee News

Cricket South Africa parts ways with Haroon Lorgat ahead of new T20 league
cricket

Cricket South Africa parts ways with Haroon Lorgat ahead of...

India vs Australia: David Warner becomes first Australian to score century in his 100th ODI
cricket

India vs Australia: David Warner becomes first Australian t...

Umesh Yadav completes 100 ODI wickets in Bengaluru ODI
cricket

Umesh Yadav completes 100 ODI wickets in Bengaluru ODI

David Warner completes century of ODI matches in Bengaluru
cricket

David Warner completes century of ODI matches in Bengaluru

Dipika Pallikal storms into semis of San Francisco Open
Other Sports

Dipika Pallikal storms into semis of San Francisco Open

Australia elect to bat in fourth ODI against India
cricket

Australia elect to bat in fourth ODI against India

Federation suspends wrestling coach over objectionable social media post
Other Sports

Federation suspends wrestling coach over objectionable soci...

Here’s how Indian cricket team can be No. 1 in all formats soon
cricket

Here’s how Indian cricket team can be No. 1 in all formats...

Chelsea&#039;s Antonio Conte bemoans scheduling ahead of Manchester City clash
Football

Chelsea's Antonio Conte bemoans scheduling ahead of Ma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video