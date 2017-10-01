Watch: Jasprit Bumrah takes stunning catch to send back Aaron Finch

New Delhi: India and Australia are locked in the battle in the fifth and final ODI in Nagpur. At the time of filing this story, after winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia were 158 for four after 32 overs.

The first wicket to fall was Aaron Finch who made 32 off 36 balls. He was sent back by Hardik Pandya and helping the bowler’s cause was Jasprit Bumrah who took a stunning catch to dismiss the batsman. Watch the video below:

India are leading 3-1 in the five-match series but have a lot to play for in the final ODI. A win in the final ODI will take India back to the number one ranking.

India had risen to the number one ranking after winning the third ODI but dropped to number two when they lost the fourth match of the series. Currently South Africa are the numero uno team in ODIs.