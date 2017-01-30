WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah's two terrific overs which won India the 2nd T20I against England

Nagpur: Men in Blue snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against England in the 2nd T20I played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha on Sunday. Chasing a modest total of 144 runs, Eoin Morgan and his men were in the driver's seat with just 32 runs needed off the last four overs, and seven wickets remaining.

Joe Root (31*) and Ben Stokes (36*) were the two set batsmen at the crease and The Three Lions looked all set to clinch the series.

But that was not the case as Bumrah, who has been India's go-to man lately during the death of an innings, bowled two mind-blowing overs to choke the visitors.

The 23-year-old conceded just three runs in the 18th over as Jos Buttler was totally flummoxed by his variation.

In the 20th over, Bumrah needed to defend eight runs, which he did as a result of some superb bowling.

Watch Bumrah's two overs which choked England:

The third match of the series, which is like a final, will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on February 1.