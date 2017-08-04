WATCH: Joe Root brings up his 10th fifty in a row, reaches 5000 Test runs

New Delhi: England skipper Joe Root scored his 30th Test fifty and 10th in a row during the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford on Friday.

Twelve is the all-time record in that particular list, set by AB de Villiers between November 2012 and February 2014.

In the process the England skipper also amassed 5000 Test runs in 105 innings. He is now the third youngest batsman to do so.

5000 Test runs in fewest inns for England

91 Jack Hobbs

97 Walter Hammond/Ken Barrington

98 Len Hutton

105 Joe Root#EngvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 4, 2017

Fewest inns to 5000 runs for...

97 - Steve Smith

105 - Joe Root

110 - Kane Williamson

(Virat Kohli - 4616 runs in 100 inns)#EngvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 4, 2017

Root scored 52 off 101 balls before being trapped in front of the wickets by Duanne Oliver.

Earlier, England won the toss and Joe Root decided to bat first. So far all the three Test matches in the series have been won by the team batting first. England have a great chance of winning a first home series against South Africa since 1998.

South Africa on the other hand would like to continue their glorious form away from home by winning the last Test at Manchester and drawing the series 2-2.

A South Africa attack missing injured seamers Vernon Philander and Chris Morris, both ruled out with lower back strains, had done well to restrict England.

South Africa have not lost a Test series in England since 1998 and in their past 19 away Test series they have suffered just one campaign reverse - against India in 2015/16