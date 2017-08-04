close
WATCH: Joe Root brings up his 10th fifty in a row, reaches 5000 Test runs

Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 22:26
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: England skipper Joe Root scored his 30th Test fifty and 10th in a row during the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford on Friday.

In the process the England skipper also amassed 5000 Test runs in 105 innings. He is now the third youngest batsman to do so.

Root scored 52 off 101 balls before being trapped in front of the wickets by Duanne Oliver.

Earlier, England won the toss and Joe Root decided to bat first. So far all the three Test matches in the series have been won by the team batting first. England have a great chance of winning a first home series against South Africa since 1998.

South Africa on the other hand would like to continue their glorious form away from home by winning the last Test at Manchester and drawing the series 2-2.

A South Africa attack missing injured seamers Vernon Philander and Chris Morris, both ruled out with lower back strains, had done well to restrict England.

South Africa have not lost a Test series in England since 1998 and in their past 19 away Test series they have suffered just one campaign reverse - against India in 2015/16

