Watch: Junior Mohammad Kaif smashes through covers, Sachin Tendulkar loves it

New Delhi: Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif is best remembered for his knock in the final of 2002 Natwest Trophy final in England, and there are shades of his batting in his son, which even Sachin Tendulkar admires.

The master blaster posted a video of Kaif's son facing the bowling machine at one of the centres of popular gaming destination 'Smaaash'.

"Junior Kaif smashing it beautifully through the covers. Well done. Keep playing always," Tendulkar wrote along with the below video he tweeted.

Junior Kaif smashing it beautifully through the covers. Well done. Keep playing always. @MohammadKaif pic.twitter.com/lsUd8s1LCD — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2017

Mohammad Kaif had also led the India under-19 that won the Youth World Cup in 2000. That team also included players like Yuvraj Singh, Ajay Ratra and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

Though the 37-year-old hasn't formally announced his international retirement, he last appeared for India way back in November 2006 in an ODI against South Africa at Port Elizabeth.

He also featured in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, leading Chhattisgarh.