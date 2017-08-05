close
WATCH: Kagiso Rabada bowls perfect ball to send Ben Stokes back to the hut

Rabada bowled almost the perfect yorker to send the left hander back to the pavilion. Watch the full video of the wicket below.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 20:54
WATCH: Kagiso Rabada bowls perfect ball to send Ben Stokes back to the hut
Twitter/ Test Match Special

New Delhi: Kagiso Rabada was in hot form on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test match against England. The South African bagged two scalps, giving away 52 runs in 18 overs in Manchester on Friday. While both wickets were important, the one that caught our eye was the wicket of Ben Stokes.

Rabada bowled almost the perfect yorker to send the left hander back to the pavilion. Watch the full video of the wicket below.

South Africa held England to 260 for six on Friday's first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. All-rounder Stokes, fresh from a hundred in England's 239-run victory in the third Test at The Oval, was leading a revival with the bat.

But fast bowler Rabada struck with the new ball in the penultimate over of the day when a full-length delivery, which surprised Stokes, smashed into the base of the stumps and bowled the left-handed batsman for 58.

Rabada, banned from the second Test for swearing at Stokes in the series opener, yelled in joy.

Jonny Bairstow, who might have fallen for four, was 33 not out and night watchman Toby Roland-Jones unbeaten on naught at the close.

For the tenth successive Test, England captain Joe Root made a fifty. But only two of those innings have yielded hundreds and Root, who has previously acknowledged his `conversion rate` as a failing in his otherwise impressive game, was out for 52 on Friday. (With wires inputs)

Kagiso Rabada Ben stokes England Vs South Africa

