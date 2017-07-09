WATCH: Kagiso Rabada gives 'silent' send-off to Ben Stokes; sets Twitter on fire
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada's celebration after Ben Stokes' dismissal in the first innings of the Lord's Test landed him in trouble.
The fast bowler was handed a suspension by the ICC for the second Test at Trent Bridge that begins next week.
He also collected 4 demerit points over the last 24-month period.
Twitter termed Rabada's suspension as absurd and slammed the world cricket body for imposing what they thought was a harsh punishment on the young pacer.
Just after Rabada's suspension, many cricketers came out in support of the South African pacer.
On Sunday, England resumed Day 4 at 119/1 and lost 7 wickets in the morning session for just 63 runs.
Ironically, Stokes was removed by Rabada in the second innings as well.
Soon after the dismissal, South Africa’s stand-in captain Dean Elgar put his hand on Rabada’s mouth in a light moment ensuring his pacer doesn’t bag any more demerit points.
The bowler himself also placed a finger on his lips to amuse the viewers.
Watch the video here:
WICKET Stokes out for 1
149/5 #ENGvSAhttps://t.co/aoH97zJNWp pic.twitter.com/RV3vSMYk6R
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2017
Twitterati enjoyed the moment as Elgar and Rabada silently delivered the message.
Here are some of the best reactions:
A DYING global Test game & the @ICC suspend a player for a naughty word! Rabada is a STAR! More stars OUT the game damages the game!
— KP (@KP24) July 8, 2017
Kagiso Rabada the latest cricketer to give Ben Stokes a farewell message #Cricket pic.twitter.com/T7MPUimjo9
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 9, 2017
Brilliant gesture from Rabada and Elgar this time #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/lIq0FRE38A
— Nick Pawson (@NickPawson80) July 9, 2017
Elgar and Rabada. Haha. #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/Wxg3Mefdc3
— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 9, 2017
Kagiso Rabada dismissed Ben Stokes for the second time in the match and this time his reaction says it all
Elgar also got involved #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/qwvsdj5m8E
— Ankit Mishra (@editedidea) July 9, 2017
Pollard is a CHAMPION
Rabada is a CHAMPION
CHAMPION CHAMPION #EngvSA pic.twitter.com/IFuugqVHIo
— Monica (@monicas004) July 9, 2017
Rabada is the second cricketer, after Niroshan Dickwella, to be suspended since the introduction of the demerits points system, which has been in effect from 22 September, 2016.