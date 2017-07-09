close
WATCH: Kagiso Rabada gives 'silent' send-off to Ben Stokes; sets Twitter on fire

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada's celebration after Ben Stokes' dismissal in the first innings of the Lord's Test landed him in trouble. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 20:54
WATCH: Kagiso Rabada gives &#039;silent&#039; send-off to Ben Stokes; sets Twitter on fire
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada's celebration after Ben Stokes' dismissal in the first innings of the Lord's Test landed him in trouble. 

The fast bowler was handed a suspension by the ICC for the second Test at Trent Bridge that begins next week.

He also collected 4 demerit points over the last 24-month period.

Twitter termed Rabada's suspension as absurd and slammed the world cricket body for imposing what they thought was a harsh punishment on the young pacer.

Just after Rabada's suspension, many cricketers came out in support of the South African pacer.

On Sunday, England resumed Day 4 at 119/1 and lost 7 wickets in the morning session for just 63 runs.

Ironically, Stokes was removed by Rabada in the second innings as well. 

Soon after the dismissal, South Africa’s stand-in captain Dean Elgar put his hand on Rabada’s mouth in a light moment ensuring his pacer doesn’t bag any more demerit points.

The bowler himself also placed a finger on his lips to amuse the viewers. 

Watch the video here: 

Twitterati enjoyed the moment as Elgar and Rabada silently delivered the message.

Here are some of the best reactions:

 Rabada is the second cricketer, after Niroshan Dickwella, to be suspended since the introduction of the demerits points system, which has been in effect from 22 September, 2016.

