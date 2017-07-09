WATCH: Kagiso Rabada gives 'silent' send-off to Ben Stokes; sets Twitter on fire

New Delhi: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada's celebration after Ben Stokes' dismissal in the first innings of the Lord's Test landed him in trouble.

The fast bowler was handed a suspension by the ICC for the second Test at Trent Bridge that begins next week.

He also collected 4 demerit points over the last 24-month period.

Twitter termed Rabada's suspension as absurd and slammed the world cricket body for imposing what they thought was a harsh punishment on the young pacer.

Just after Rabada's suspension, many cricketers came out in support of the South African pacer.

On Sunday, England resumed Day 4 at 119/1 and lost 7 wickets in the morning session for just 63 runs.

Ironically, Stokes was removed by Rabada in the second innings as well.

Soon after the dismissal, South Africa’s stand-in captain Dean Elgar put his hand on Rabada’s mouth in a light moment ensuring his pacer doesn’t bag any more demerit points.

The bowler himself also placed a finger on his lips to amuse the viewers.

Watch the video here:

Twitterati enjoyed the moment as Elgar and Rabada silently delivered the message.

Here are some of the best reactions:

A DYING global Test game & the @ICC suspend a player for a naughty word! Rabada is a STAR! More stars OUT the game damages the game! — KP (@KP24) July 8, 2017

Kagiso Rabada the latest cricketer to give Ben Stokes a farewell message #Cricket pic.twitter.com/T7MPUimjo9 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 9, 2017

Brilliant gesture from Rabada and Elgar this time #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/lIq0FRE38A — Nick Pawson (@NickPawson80) July 9, 2017

Kagiso Rabada dismissed Ben Stokes for the second time in the match and this time his reaction says it all

Elgar also got involved #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/qwvsdj5m8E — Ankit Mishra (@editedidea) July 9, 2017

Pollard is a CHAMPION

Rabada is a CHAMPION

CHAMPION CHAMPION #EngvSA pic.twitter.com/IFuugqVHIo — Monica (@monicas004) July 9, 2017

Rabada is the second cricketer, after Niroshan Dickwella, to be suspended since the introduction of the demerits points system, which has been in effect from 22 September, 2016.