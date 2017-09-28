Watch: Kedar Jadhav gives a perfect send-off to David Warner

New Delhi: A fiery and a blazing start to Aussie innings was ceased to further crumble down Indian hope when Kedar Jadhav dismissed David Warner a little after his 14th ODI ton with his usual round-arm action. But what made it a delight for the home fans was his send-off action.

Opting to bat first, Aaron Finch (94) and David Warner (124) crackled up a rollicking start with both notch up their respective fifties, then moving Warner moving on to his hundred. A splendid job indeed for the vice-captain, well it was his 100 in his 100th ODI game, the first ever Aussie to achieve the feat. The duo set up a carnival of boundaries and sixes to damage the Indian hope of making it 4-0 at Chinnaswamy Stadium as Warner-Finch partnership breached a record-scripting 231 runs off 210 deliveries.

Indians looked in complete dismay with their prowess with the willow, and finally, a breakthrough had come for the home team in the 35th over. Last ball, round-arm action, and Kedar Jadhav angled the delivery in, well towards, or rather outside the leg stump. Warner shimmied right and mistimed the fuller delivery towards long on. The ball could only travel in height, not much in distance as Axar Patel had comfortably clutched the ball in the deep. A brilliant...brilliant innings came to an end, but the send-off from the bowler was worth noticing. Kedar pointed towards the left-hander and asked him to leave the field.

Watch the video here...

Well, for Team Australia, they took their score to massive 334 runs at the loss of five wickets. Star bowler from the Indian squad was Umesh Yadav with a figure of 4/71, which also included his 100th ODI wicket.