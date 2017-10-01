close
Watch: Kedar Jadhav traps Steve Smith with slinging off-spin

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 18:29
New Delhi: Kedar Jadhav is no more than a part-time bowler but his success as an off spinner continues at the international level. Jadhav picked up the prized scalp of Steve Smith during the fifth ODI against Australia on Sunday. Watch the video of Jadhav’s slinging off-spin below:

Jadhav has only picked one wicket in 74 first-class matches but he has 15 wickets in 33 matches at an average of under 24 in ODI cricket. At 32, he may not have the opportunities that the young batsmen in the Indian set-up have but there is no denying his value.

Hi average as a batsman in ODIs is a more than solid 44 plus which looks special when you consider that his strike rate is a strong 111 plus.

India are leading 3-1 in the five-match ODI series and a win in Nagpur will get them back to the number one ranking. 

