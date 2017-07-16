close
WATCH: Keshav Maharaj outfoxes Jonny Bairstow with an unplayable delivery in ENG vs SA 2nd Test

A see-saw second day saw total of 15 batsmen being dismissed with England's top-order fragility getting brutally exposed.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 15:12
Courtesy: Twitter Grab (@englandcricket)

New Delhi: After losing out the first Test against England in the four-match series, South Africa made a strong comeback in the second by taking a healthy 130-run lead in the first innings at Trent Bridge.

A see-saw second day witnessed a total of 15 batsmen being dismissed with England's top-order fragility getting brutally exposed.

The touring side reached 75-1 in their second innings at the close, a lead of 205, with Dean Elgar (38 not out) and Hashim Amla (23 not out) bringing some order to the final hour and ensuring their team are well-placed to force the victory that would level the four-match series at 1-1.

South Africa began the day on 309-6 in their first innings and from the first over, in which James Anderson claimed the wicket of Vernon Philander, the bowlers had the edge underneath the grey skies on a pitch that responded to seam and spin.

Anderson mopped up the tail with a devastating spell of 4-4 in little more than half-an-hour to dismiss South Africa for 335.

But South Africa's attack proved equally potent, with seamer Chris Morris and spinner Keshav Maharaj picking up three wickets apiece. 

Indian-origin Maharaj dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Liam Dawson, but the most special dismissal was that of Bairstow's, who went back to the pavilion after facing an unplayable delivery from the South African spinner.

Earlier, England seamer Jimmy Anderson had claimed his seventh 5-wicket haul but couldn't celebrate it for long after witnessing his team's batsmen stumble against the Proteas.

(With Reuters inputs)

Kehsav MaharajEngland vs South Africa 2nd TestJonny BairstowEng vs SAcricket news

