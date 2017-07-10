close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Kesrick Williams gives Virat Kohli a perfect send-off in one-off T20I vs West Indies

Put to bat first, India had put forth a rather formidable target of 191 runs for the host nation. But all their hopes were overshadowed by a resounding 62-ball 125 by opener Evin Lewis as India suffered a 9-wicket defeat at Sabina Park.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 16:09
WATCH: Kesrick Williams gives Virat Kohli a perfect send-off in one-off T20I vs West Indies
Screengrab (Twitter)

New Delhi: Bowlers sending off batsmen in their classy and unique style has quite been popular in the gentlemen's game for years. While some look amazing, few appear real hilarious. An instance of such an incident was witnessed when Virat Kohli was dismissed by Kesrick Williams during the one-off Twenty20 international encounter between West Indies and India, at Jamaica.

Starting afresh right after his ravishing century in the last ODI match, Virat Kohli had looked up and rolling as India were off to a blazing start. He stood at 29 runs off 19 deliveries when Kesrick had once again returned to attack for the final over of the powerplay.

Virat welcomed him with a whipped off six and a sliced down boundary, but ultimately it was Williams who stole the show. It was another short delivery, but bit of a cutter and a slower one too, as the 28-year-old aimed to ramp it over long-on for a six. But it failed to travel the distance as the ball fell right into the hands of Sunil Narine at mid-on.

What followed was a rather hilarious, yet classy, send-off action from the right-arm pacer. It looked like as if he had taken out an imaginary notebook, flipped through the pages and ticked off a box and finally put it back into his pocket.

Watch, Kesrick Williams' unique send-off action here:

Put to bat first, India had put forth a rather formidable target of 191 runs for the host nation. But all their hopes were overshadowed by a resounding 62-ball 125 by opener Evin Lewis as India suffered a 9-wicket defeat at Sabina Park.  

TAGS

Kesrick WilliamsVirat KohliKesrick Williams unique celebrationWI vs INDWI vs IND one-off T20cricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: West Indies opener Evin Lewis&#039; 12 sixes in one-off T20I vs India
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WATCH: West Indies opener Evin Lewis' 12 sixes in one-...

ISL 2017: FC Pune City sign Uruguay striker Emiliano Alfaro
Football

ISL 2017: FC Pune City sign Uruguay striker Emiliano Alfaro

Sunil Gavaskar turns 68: Cricket fraternity wishes former Indian skipper on his birthday
cricket

Sunil Gavaskar turns 68: Cricket fraternity wishes former I...

New contract is up to Sebastian Vettel, says Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne
Other Sports

New contract is up to Sebastian Vettel, says Ferrari chairm...

Wimbledon 2017: Top players can deal with problems better, says former Grand Slam winner Ivan Lendl
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Top players can deal with problems better,...

T20I, WI vs IND: Virat Kohli says team didn&#039;t deserve to win after dropping too many chances against West Indies
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

T20I, WI vs IND: Virat Kohli says team didn't deserve...

ENG vs SA: After thumping win in 1st Test, England name unchanged squad for second match against South Africa
cricket

ENG vs SA: After thumping win in 1st Test, England name unc...

Evin Lewis&#039; unbeaten 125-run knock: Left-hander breaks plethora of records during 2nd T20I ton against Virat Kohli&#039;s men
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

Evin Lewis' unbeaten 125-run knock: Left-hander breaks...

Wimbledon 2017: Big Four must switch off cruise control on Manic Monday at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Big Four must switch off cruise control on...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video