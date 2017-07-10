WATCH: Kesrick Williams gives Virat Kohli a perfect send-off in one-off T20I vs West Indies

New Delhi: Bowlers sending off batsmen in their classy and unique style has quite been popular in the gentlemen's game for years. While some look amazing, few appear real hilarious. An instance of such an incident was witnessed when Virat Kohli was dismissed by Kesrick Williams during the one-off Twenty20 international encounter between West Indies and India, at Jamaica.

Starting afresh right after his ravishing century in the last ODI match, Virat Kohli had looked up and rolling as India were off to a blazing start. He stood at 29 runs off 19 deliveries when Kesrick had once again returned to attack for the final over of the powerplay.

Virat welcomed him with a whipped off six and a sliced down boundary, but ultimately it was Williams who stole the show. It was another short delivery, but bit of a cutter and a slower one too, as the 28-year-old aimed to ramp it over long-on for a six. But it failed to travel the distance as the ball fell right into the hands of Sunil Narine at mid-on.

What followed was a rather hilarious, yet classy, send-off action from the right-arm pacer. It looked like as if he had taken out an imaginary notebook, flipped through the pages and ticked off a box and finally put it back into his pocket.

Watch, Kesrick Williams' unique send-off action here:

Put to bat first, India had put forth a rather formidable target of 191 runs for the host nation. But all their hopes were overshadowed by a resounding 62-ball 125 by opener Evin Lewis as India suffered a 9-wicket defeat at Sabina Park.