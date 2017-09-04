close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 16:48
Watch: Kieron Pollard bowls deliberate no ball to deny Evin Lewis a hundred in CPL 2017
YouTube (Screen Grab)

New Delhi: Kieron Pollard produced yet another example of poor sportsmanship when he deliberately bowled a no ball to deny Evin Lewis a century in the 2017 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The West Indies all-rounder, who is the skipper of Barbados Tridents, bowled the final over the match against St Kitts. Barbados ended up on the losing side, but more than the defeat it was the manner in which Pollard bowled the final delivery of the match that attracted flak from the entire cricketing fraternity.

Chasing 129 for victory, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots thrashed their opponents by 10 wickets, with Evin Lewis scoring 97, though if it wasn't for Pollard, he could have got a century.

Lewis was batting on 97 from just 32 balls when the team required 1 run to win the match. Pollard, who didn't want the batsman to claim three or more runs and complete a century, deliberately bowled a no ball by overstepping the crease. The no ball drew an extra run and hence led to the Patriots' victory, with Lewis remainning nout out on 97.

Here's the video of the incident:

Pollard was heavily criticised on social media for his unsporty behaviour.

Commentator Danny Morrison described the act as a 'limp biscuit' of a finish, but Twitteratti went even further calling it disgraceful, and suggesting he deserved a ban by the International Cricket Council.

TAGS

Kieron PollardEvin LewisNo BallsportsmanshipCPL 2017

