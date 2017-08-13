WATCH: Kieron Pollard displays jaw-dropping hitting to slam 28 runs in an over in CPL

New Delhi: West Indian batsman Kieron Pollard showed once again why he is considered as one of the most dangerous batsmen in T20 cricket after he slammed an unbeaten 35-ball 83 for Barbados Tridents in a recent encounter with St. Lucia Stars.

Pollard has been in grove in the tournament, and this specific knock came on the back of his whirlwind 33-ball 62 runs against Jamaica Tallawahs.

Riding on the big West Indian batsman's heroic performance, Tridents amassed 196 for 4 in the allotted 20 overs against St. Lucia.

Pollard's knock included a massive 28-run over, in which he unleashed some brutal hitting against West Indies teammate Jerome Taylor.

Here's how the over progressed:

Ball 1: 4 runs

Ball 2: 4 runs

Ball 3: 2+4B runs

Ball 4: 6 runs

Ball 5: 2 runs

Ball 6: 6 runs

Pollard’s innings seemed to have taken the match away from St. Lucia, who while chasing 197, could only manage 129 for 6 in 15.2 overs before rain stopped the game and Tridents sealed the game by 21 runs via Duckworth-Lewis.