WATCH: Kieron Pollard displays jaw-dropping hitting to slam 28 runs in an over in CPL
West Indian batsman Kieron Pollard showed once again why he is considered as one of the most dangerous batsmen in T20 cricket after he slammed an unbeaten 35-ball 83 for Barbados Tridents in a recent encounter with St. Lucia Stars.
Pollard has been in grove in the tournament, and this specific knock came on the back of his whirlwind 33-ball 62 runs against Jamaica Tallawahs.
Riding on the big West Indian batsman's heroic performance, Tridents amassed 196 for 4 in the allotted 20 overs against St. Lucia.
Pollard's knock included a massive 28-run over, in which he unleashed some brutal hitting against West Indies teammate Jerome Taylor.
Here's how the over progressed:
Ball 1: 4 runs
Ball 2: 4 runs
Ball 3: 2+4B runs
Ball 4: 6 runs
Ball 5: 2 runs
Ball 6: 6 runs
Pollard’s innings seemed to have taken the match away from St. Lucia, who while chasing 197, could only manage 129 for 6 in 15.2 overs before rain stopped the game and Tridents sealed the game by 21 runs via Duckworth-Lewis.