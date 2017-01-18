WATCH: Kieron Pollard's incredible one-handed six demoralises Fawad Ahmed

New Delhi: West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard is regarded as one of the strongest cricketers around. But, even by his own standards, hitting a six with one hand is simply ludicrous.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old mesmerized everyone with a one-handed six, which traveled 86 metres, during Adelaide Strikers' Big Bash League match against Sydney Thunder at Sydney Showground Stadium. And the unlucky bowler was Fawad Ahmed.

Here's the video:

Just the one hand for that Pollard six if you don't mind

Six more to Pollard! Strikers 4-151 with 2 overs left.

Six more to Pollard! Strikers 4-151 with 2 overs left.

He went onto score 47 off 22 balls with the help of five sixes. Strikers posted 178/5 and won the match by 77 runs.