Watch: Kiwi wrecker-in-chief Trent Boult faces MS Dhoni's wrath in Rajkot final over

New Delhi: India failed to wrap up the T20I series against New Zealand on Saturday, losing the second encounter by 40 runs in Rajkot.

But the packed crowd at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium were treated to some sixes, 10 in all, with MS Dhoni hitting a monster in the final over of the match to give home fans something to talked about.

Dhoni hit first of his three sixes off the second ball of 14th over, bowled by Ish Sodhi. Dhoni reached to the pitch of the ball, and launched it over the long-on fence.

The second one came in the 16th over off the penultimate delivery, and once again against Sodhi. The Kiwi kept it short, but the ever-alert Dhoni came down in a flash and clubbed it over deep mid-wicket.

Then the real monster! India already lost the match, needing 49 runs from the last over. But, Dhoni started the over with a six. Trent Boult, wrecker in chief of the Indian innings, faced the wrath of Dhoni with the ball sailing over long-on boundary, into the crowd.

We have all the sixes here, courtesy BCCI:

Dhoni made 49 off 37 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes. For the Kiwis, Boult took four wickets, including that of Dhoni.

Earlier in the match, Kiwis rode on Colin Munro hundred to set a 197-run target for India.

India had won the series opener in Delhi on Wednesday. The third and final match will be played on played on November 7 at Thiruvananthapuram.