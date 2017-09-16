Watch: KK Jiyas helps Aussies prepare for Kuldeep Yadav mystery

New Delhi: It's going to be one heluva series between India and Australia. After the acrimonious Test series earlier this year in India, which the Aussies lost 3-1 to Virat Kohli & Co, Steve Smith will hope for a reversal in fortunes in the limited-overs' series. Many have believed that the Aussies have come prepared, but the visitors are still looking for ways to find how best to counter India's domination at home.

On the eve of Sunday's series opener in Chennai, Smith admitted that the visitors will find it tough to face India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The chinaman bowler troubled the Aussies in the Dharamsala Test in March, taking four wickets in his debut match. Considering that fact, and so as to avoid a similar predicament, the Aussies have roped in KK Jiyas at the advice of consultant and former India cricketer S Sriram.

Jiyas bowled about 12 overs to the Aussies in Chennai. "It was a dream day for me. I enjoyed bowling to them. I bowled about 12 overs and I tried all variations. I was able to beat their bats on the outside a few times but at times they whacked me. It was thrilling," Jiyas told TOI.

But he is still a relatively unknown entity in the Indian cricket scenario. But we managed to cull some information on him.

- Jiyas is a 27-year-old chinaman bowler, like Kuldeep. He is from Calicut, Kerala.

- He was part of the Delhi Daredevil team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2015. But he did not play a single match that season.

- Despite his close association with Sriram, he remained unsold in the IPL 2016 auction. His base price was INR 10 lakh.

- He was part of the Development squad of the Rajasthan Royals during 2011-2013.

- He is known as “Kerala Maxwell” for his looks similar to Glenn Maxwell.

- He represented Kerala in U19, U22 and U25 level.

Here's what Cricket Australia has to say about the rookie chinaman. Video footage included:

India will play five ODIs and three T20Is against the Aussies. India are looking to reclaim the numero uno spot in the ODI rankings, and a 4-1 win do just that. Aussies are also chasing the same target, and interestingly, they too need a similar result to return as the top ranked team.

Both India and Australia are on 117 points at third and second place respectively, with the Aussies getting the advantage on decimal points. South Africa are currently the top-ranked side.