WATCH: KL Rahul run-out after horrible mix-up with Cheteshwar Pujara during IND vs SL Colombo Test

New Delhi: Fit-again KL Rahul marked his return to India Test squad in second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo to score his sixth consecutive half-century before getting dismissed following a horrible mix-up with Cheteshwar Pujara which led to his run-out. (IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

Rahul efficiently used DRS to reverse the umpire's decision to give him out LBW, before slamming yet another fifty as India reached 101 for one at lunch on Day 1.

Back in action after high fever kept him out of India`s comprehensive victory in the series opener in Galle, Rahul was on 19 when the right-hander was given out leg before to Dimuth Karunaratne.

The Karnataka opener then survived a close stumping call off Herath shortly before lunch. In between he played some sparkling strokes and reached his 8th Test half-century off 72 balls, inclusive of 7 fours.

It was the sixth successive fifty for Rahul in Test cricket, and he joined the likes of illustrious compatriots Gundappa Viswanath and Rahul Dravid in achieving this feat.

After the break, Rahul and Pujara brought up their 50-run stand off 112 balls but the duo couldn't extend it for long as a mix-up ended the innings of the opener in the 31st over.

Here's the video of the incident:

Cheteshwar Pujara (114 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (77 not out) put on a solid display once again to guide India past 300-run mark in final session of Day 1.