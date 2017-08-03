close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: KL Rahul run-out after horrible mix-up with Cheteshwar Pujara during IND vs SL Colombo Test

After the break, Rahul and Pujara brought up their 50-run stand off 112 balls but the duo couldn't extend it for long as a mix-up ended the innings of the opener in the 31st over.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 16:26
WATCH: KL Rahul run-out after horrible mix-up with Cheteshwar Pujara during IND vs SL Colombo Test
IANS

New Delhi: Fit-again KL Rahul marked his return to India Test squad in second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo to score his sixth consecutive half-century before getting dismissed following a horrible mix-up with Cheteshwar Pujara which led to his run-out. (IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

Rahul efficiently used DRS to reverse the umpire's decision to give him out LBW, before slamming yet another fifty as India reached 101 for one at lunch on Day 1.

Back in action after high fever kept him out of India`s comprehensive victory in the series opener in Galle, Rahul was on 19 when the right-hander was given out leg before to Dimuth Karunaratne.

The Karnataka opener then survived a close stumping call off Herath shortly before lunch. In between he played some sparkling strokes and reached his 8th Test half-century off 72 balls, inclusive of 7 fours.

It was the sixth successive fifty for Rahul in Test cricket, and he joined the likes of illustrious compatriots Gundappa Viswanath and Rahul Dravid in achieving this feat.

READCheteshwar Pujara becomes third fastest Indian batsman to score 4000 Test runs; goes past Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

After the break, Rahul and Pujara brought up their 50-run stand off 112 balls but the duo couldn't extend it for long as a mix-up ended the innings of the opener in the 31st over.

Here's the video of the incident:

Cheteshwar Pujara (114 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (77 not out) put on a solid display once again to guide India past 300-run mark in final session of Day 1.

TAGS

KL RahulCheteshwar PujaraIndia vs Sri LankaInd Vs SLColombo Testcricket news

From Zee News

Sachin Tendulkar attends Rajya Sabha, gets mercilessly trolled on Twitter
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar attends Rajya Sabha, gets mercilessly trol...

Usain Bolt prepares for his final hurrah at World Athletics Championships
Other Sports

Usain Bolt prepares for his final hurrah at World Athletics...

France President Emmanuel Macron gives his seal of approval for Neymar&#039;s transfer to PSG
Football

France President Emmanuel Macron gives his seal of approval...

Steve Smith looking forward to India series after Cricket Australia agree new pay deal
cricket

Steve Smith looking forward to India series after Cricket A...

LIVE Streaming: Tri-nation One-day series – India A vs South Africa A
cricket

LIVE Streaming: Tri-nation One-day series – India A vs Sout...

WATCH: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian Test skipper to be dismissed on &#039;unlucky 13&#039; twice
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian Test skipper to be...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 6: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 6: Live Streaming, TV Listing,...

Devendra Jhajharia: Few facts about India&#039;s most decorated Paralympian
Other Sports

Devendra Jhajharia: Few facts about India's most decor...

Former World Heavyweight champions Wladimir Klitschko hangs up his gloves, will not fight Anthony Joshua
Other Sports

Former World Heavyweight champions Wladimir Klitschko hangs...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video