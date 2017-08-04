close
WATCH: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli celebrate Upul Tharanga's wicket with a dab

Upul Tharanga once again found himself being dismissed in an unlucky manner by Ravichandran Ashwin, right after Sri Lanka took off to their first innings batting at Colombo, during Day 2 of the second Test. ( SL vs IND: 2nd Test, Day 2 – LIVE BLOG )

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 16:46
WATCH: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli celebrate Upul Tharanga's wicket with a dab
Screen Grab (Twitter)

New Delhi: Upul Tharanga once again found himself being dismissed in an unlucky manner by Ravichandran Ashwin, right after Sri Lanka took off to their first innings batting at Colombo, during Day 2 of the second Test. ( SL vs IND: 2nd Test, Day 2 – LIVE BLOG )

Two centuries, and four other fifty-plus scores put forth by Indian batting unit as Virat Kohli and his men amassed a massive 662 runs at the loss of nine wickets. The skipper soon signalled the two batsmen at the crease as Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav to walked back to the pavilion.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Upul Tharanga stepped in to open Sri Lankan innings as Mohammed Shami warmed up for with the new ball. Maiden over and then Ashwin stepped up to share the new ball. In the fifth delivery, up the length as the ball spun around the leg to come onto his pads. Tharanga aimed to strike it through midwicket, but instead smashed it straight to KL Rahul at short leg. He got the touch and clutched onto it as Upul Tharanga departed for a duck.

But what made the wicket so special is KL Rahul's celebration style. In a never seen before, the Karnataka-based player ran and then stopped to dab. Yes, you heard it right. And not just once. Virat Kohli too joined in the celebration and then...both...together. 

Watch KL Rahul's celebration here...

As for the match, Sri Lanka are indeed under immense pressure after losing the experienced opener. Karunaratne and Kushal Mendis are at crease right now with the hosts at 25 at the loss of one wicket.  

SL vs INDSri Lanka vs IndiaKL RahulRavichandran AshwinUpul TharangaDimuth Karunaratnecricket news

