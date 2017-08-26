close
WATCH: Kraigg Brathwaite notches up sixth Test ton with a massive six against England; equals Chris Gayle's record

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 21:08
Twitter grab (@englandcricket)

New Delhi: Opener Kraigg Brathwaite struck a phenomenal Test century and stitched a sensational 171-run stand alongside Shai Hope (85) to script a brilliant recovery tale for West Indies after James Anderson's early double strike crumbled the visitors to three down on day 2 of the second Test, at Headingley, today.

West Indies continued with day 2 action with overnight batsman Brathwaite and nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo. Moments into the first session of the day, James Anderson struck twice to remove Bishoo (1) and Kyle Hope (3) and the tourists once again looked in absolute dismay. But Brathwaite along with Hope played a patient piece of innings at Headingley, coupled with occasional boundaries to take the Windies closer to the target put forth by the home side. En route to their 171-run stand ahead of tea, Brathwaite struck his sixth Test century from 189 deliveries. He thus equalled Chris Gayle's record of six Test centuries before the age of 25 and. Adding to it, the 24-year-old is now the second Windies opener to notch up a century on English soil in the last 28 years of their cricketing history. Gayle was the other, who had done so back in 2004, in Oval when he had struck an 87-ball 105.

Well, for Brathwaite he notched it up in style before the team headed down for tea. It was in the 67th over of their innings and Tom Westley was into the attack. Well, outside off stump as the right-handed batsman shimmied down the wicket to crackle it high over long-on and dispatched it into the crowd. Sixth ton with a six! Classic indeed!

Watch the entire video here...

West Indies, at tea break, stood at 206 at the loss of three wickets.  

TAGS

England Vs West IndiesEng vs WIKraigg BrathwaiteJames AndersonShai Hopecricket news

