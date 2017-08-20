WATCH: Lightning quick MS Dhoni produces yet another impressive stumping, sends Lasith Malinga packing

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's ability to unleash firepower with the bat might have dwindled off late, but his work behind the stumps is one of the prime reasons why the selectors still haven't been able to drop him from the limited overs squad. (IND vs SL - LIVE Blog)

The former Indian skipper, once again produced a classy stumping to dismiss Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, combining efficiently well with Yuzvendra Chahal to give Team India its 9th wicket of the first ODI at Dambula

Malinga advanced down the pitch in attempt to hit the Chahal for a big one, but the spinner saw his opponent's intentions and deliberately bowled an outside-off wide delivery. Dhoni didn't miss out on the opportunity and dislodged the bails before Malinga could think of coming back in the crease.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

With Vishwa Fernando being the last Sri Lankan player to depart, India bundled out the hosts for 216, though for most parts of the early Sri Lankan innigns, it looked like they are set to mount a big total against Virat Kohli and his men.

Opener Niroshan Dickwella top scored for the hosts with his 64-run knock while Axar took three wickets for 34 runs for India.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka: 216 all out in 43.2 overs. (Niroshan Dickwella 64, Kusal Mendis 36, Angelo Mathews 36 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/34, Axar Patel 3/34)