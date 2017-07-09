WATCH: Luke Fletcher suffers sickening blow to head in T20 Blast match

New Delhi: Despite it being a Gentleman's Game, cricket is still one most dangerous sport. It has witnessed unfortunate life threatening injuries and fatalities. On Saturday, Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher became the latest in a long list of unlucky players to have picked up an injury while playing.

The 28-year-old Nottinghamshire all-rounder was hit on the head after his delivery was hit back straight by Birmingham opener Sam Hain during Saturday’s T20 Blast match with Birmingham.

Fletcher went down to the floor and was then led from the field with a towel covering his head. He was subsequently taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the city.

He was able to walk off the pitch, but match was abandoned for at least 45 minutes as the players struggled to cope with the incident. Players were visibly shocked with many crying.

The incident happened off the first ball of the fourth over with Birmingham on 30/0.

Here the video:

Dear God in heaven this could have killed Luke Fletcher..... pic.twitter.com/Q7tWN90khD — Thomas Walsh (@ThomasWalsh1) July 8, 2017

Cricket is a dangerous sport.

Let's hope Luke Fletcher is OK.#t20blast pic.twitter.com/DlnyYTyiOg — Lee Ewen (@leegewen) July 8, 2017

Fletcher was kept in overnight as a precautionary measure but he is set to be released on today.

Birmingham won the match by six wickets.