close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Luke Fletcher suffers sickening blow to head in T20 Blast match

The 28-year-old Nottinghamshire all-rounder was hit on the head after his delivery was hit back straight by Birmingham opener Sam Hain during Saturday’s T20 Blast match with Birmingham.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 18:11
WATCH: Luke Fletcher suffers sickening blow to head in T20 Blast match
Courtesy Twitter

New Delhi: Despite it being a Gentleman's Game, cricket is still one most dangerous sport. It has witnessed unfortunate life threatening injuries and fatalities. On Saturday, Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher became the latest in a long list of unlucky players to have picked up an injury while playing.

The 28-year-old Nottinghamshire all-rounder was hit on the head after his delivery was hit back straight by Birmingham opener Sam Hain during Saturday’s T20 Blast match with Birmingham.

Fletcher went down to the floor and was then led from the field with a towel covering his head. He was subsequently taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the city.

He was able to walk off the pitch, but match was abandoned for at least 45 minutes as the players struggled to cope with the incident. Players were visibly shocked with many crying.

The incident happened off the first ball of the fourth over with Birmingham on 30/0.

Here the video:

Fletcher was kept in overnight as a precautionary measure but he is set to be released on today.

Birmingham won the match by six wickets.

TAGS

Luke FletcherGentleman's Gamedangerous sportNottinghamshireBirminghamSam HainT20 Blastcricket videocricket news

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Austrian GP 2017: Valtteri Bottas secures second win; Sebastian Vettel extends lead
Other Sports

Austrian GP 2017: Valtteri Bottas secures second win; Sebas...

Everton re-sign Wayne Rooney after 13 years at Manchester United
Football

Everton re-sign Wayne Rooney after 13 years at Manchester U...

BJP leader backs Mohammad Kaif over his tweet on West Bengal violence
cricket

BJP leader backs Mohammad Kaif over his tweet on West Benga...

Need you back in Indian Cricket, says Sourav Ganguly to ex-BCCI chief Anurag Thakur
cricket

Need you back in Indian Cricket, says Sourav Ganguly to ex-...

BCCI unlikely to conduct interview for hiring new head coach: Report
cricket

BCCI unlikely to conduct interview for hiring new head coac...

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer looks ahead at his Round 4 encounter against ‘Baby Fed’ Grigor Dimitrov
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer looks ahead at his Round 4 en...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video