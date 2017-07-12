WATCH: Magnificent! England's Natalie Sciver hits one outrageous cricket shot through the legs

New Delhi: Women's cricket is fighting to carve an image for itself, and its star players are doing everything they can do to justify their demand for more airtime, prize money, and respect. One such player is England's Natalie Sciver.

In an ICC Women's World Cup match against New Zealand, the 24-year-old Tokyo-born showed why she is being regarded as one of the hottest properties around. She has played some insanely beautiful shots in the previous matches of the tournament.

But on Wednesday, the right-handed batswoman played one of the most outrageous cricket shot ever played by a cricketer – man or woman. Such was the arrogance of the shot, that many fans were left to challenge for a name of it, among themselves.

Yes, a fan came up with something like 'Cruyff turn'. Sorry folks, it's cricket. Not many know who the hell is Johan Cruyff, after whom that trick was named. Then, there was also 'natmeg', presumably from 'nutmeg'.

It happened off the third ball of the 39th over, bowled by Huddleston. A yorker, but Sciver squeezed behind square with one fine touch through the legs. Watch Sciver's shot here:

If there's such thing as a 'Cruyff turn' in cricket we think Nat Sciver has just pulled it off pic.twitter.com/RSSBLqdpwS — The Cricket Paper (@TheCricketPaper) July 12, 2017

How good is this? Always been talked about in club cricket nets but never seen it actually played! The "Nat-meg" by Natalie Sciver.... pic.twitter.com/qA0aE32Uac — Ben McKeith (@benmckeith) July 12, 2017

Here's a selection of her shots from the knock:

As it turned out, Sciver scored 129 off 111 balls with the help of 11 fours to help England post 284 against the White Ferns at Derby.

She is the only player in this edition to have scored two hundreds. Last month, she scored 137 off just 92 balls to help England post 377/7, which is a record in itself, against Pakistan. England won the match by 107 runs (D/L method).