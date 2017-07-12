close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Magnificent! England's Natalie Sciver hits one outrageous cricket shot through the legs

She is the only player in this edition to have scored two hundreds. Last month, she scored 137 off just 92 balls to help England post 377/7, which is a record in itself, against Pakistan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 21:15
WATCH: Magnificent! England&#039;s Natalie Sciver hits one outrageous cricket shot through the legs
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Women's cricket is fighting to carve an image for itself, and its star players are doing everything they can do to justify their demand for more airtime, prize money, and respect. One such player is England's Natalie Sciver.

In an ICC Women's World Cup match against New Zealand, the 24-year-old Tokyo-born showed why she is being regarded as one of the hottest properties around. She has played some insanely beautiful shots in the previous matches of the tournament.

But on Wednesday, the right-handed batswoman played one of the most outrageous cricket shot ever played by a cricketer – man or woman. Such was the arrogance of the shot, that many fans were left to challenge for a name of it, among themselves.

Yes, a fan came up with something like 'Cruyff turn'. Sorry folks, it's cricket. Not many know who the hell is Johan Cruyff, after whom that trick was named. Then, there was also 'natmeg', presumably from 'nutmeg'.

It happened off the third ball of the 39th over, bowled by Huddleston. A yorker, but Sciver squeezed behind square with one fine touch through the legs. Watch Sciver's shot here:

Here's a selection of her shots from the knock:

As it turned out, Sciver scored 129 off 111 balls with the help of 11 fours to help England post 284 against the White Ferns at Derby.

She is the only player in this edition to have scored two hundreds. Last month, she scored 137 off just 92 balls to help England post 377/7, which is a record in itself, against Pakistan. England won the match by 107 runs (D/L method).

TAGS

Natalie SciverWomen's cricketcricket videoEngland vs New Zealand.Cruyff turnm Natmegcricket news

From Zee News

Unwanted visitors! Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s yacht boarded by Spanish custom agents
Football

Unwanted visitors! Cristiano Ronaldo's yacht boarded b...

Sam Querry stuns World No 1 Andy Murray in Wimbledon quarter-finals
Tennis

Sam Querry stuns World No 1 Andy Murray in Wimbledon quarte...

Manny Pacquiao unlikely to bid adieu to boxing after controversial loss to Jeff Horn
Other Sports

Manny Pacquiao unlikely to bid adieu to boxing after contro...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Collective failure reduces Mithali Raj&#039;s record feat to sideshow; India suffer huge loss to Australia
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Collective failure reduces Mith...

WATCH: Mithali Raj becomes first woman to score 6000 ODI runs, reaches milestone with huge six
cricket

WATCH: Mithali Raj becomes first woman to score 6000 ODI ru...

Bangladesh&#039;s Tamim Iqbal denies hate crime behind his decision to quit Sussex
cricket

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal denies hate crime behind his...

Football

FC Goa sign Spanish midfielder Manuel Arana for upcoming In...

Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar not made, they are born: Mithali&#039;s coach RSR Murthy
cricket

Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar not made, they are born: Mith...

WATCH: When Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid toyed with Sri Lanka bowlers in Taunton
cricket

WATCH: When Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid toyed with Sri Lan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video